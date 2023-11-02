Andre Onana set to represent Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations in January

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to miss a chunk of games in the New Year, having decided to represent his country in the African Cup of Nations.

The Cameroonian was undecided on whether he was to resume his international career after retiring from international football last winter due to a fallout with coach, Rigobert Song.

Onana was sent home from the Qatar World Cup after the spat and it was enough for the ‘keeper to call time on playing for his country.

However, as reported by inews, the stopper has chosen to take part in the prestigious tournament and if called up, could miss up to seven United matches.

“At the moment he plans to play in every game he is called up for,” the inews source added.

Onana has featured for Cameroon since the World Cup, taking part in the decisive qualifying round that secured their place in the tournament.

The AFCON is set to start on January 13 for Onana and Cameroon which coincides with a crucial run of games for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Should the Indomitable Lions go all the way to the final, Onana could miss four Premier League matches, two FA Cup ties and a potential Carabao Cup semi-final.

Onana was believed to be more likely to stay in Manchester with reports suggesting he wanted to focus on getting back to his best at the club level after a rocky start to life at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has made a few high-profile errors since signing for United but has recently looked more like himself with two fine performances against Copenhagen and Manchester City.

If Onana confirms his decision it would mean Altay Bayındır, United’s other summer goalkeeper signing, filling in for the current number one.

The Turk is yet to play a minute in United’s first team but could be set for a crucial run between the sticks in Onana’s absence.

Ten Hag could yet still persuade Onana to stay put but these reports seem as though the ‘keeper’s mind is made up.