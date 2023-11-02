Brondby Director urged to lower price for Manchester United target Nicolai Vallys



Manchester United’s season on the pitch has turned into a nightmare but there could be some good news arriving off the pitch.

Ekstra Bladet reports that Brondby star Nicolai Vallys is valued at €10 million by the Danish club and there’s a queue of clubs lining up to sign him.

However, the Brondby director will need to adjust his asking price for the player to make the move a feasible option for interested parties.

That is because it is rare for players to move from the Danish league to the Premier League for hefty prices.

The report states that an asking price of around €6 million would be a far more realistic prospect for Vallys to move.

It is worth noting that the player is already 27 years old. While it is not old in isolation, clubs will hardly be paying for potential in this case.

Vallys has attracted attention this season for his sparkling play and The Peoples Person earlier reported that United had registered their interest in him.

United scouts were in attendance when Vallys led his side to a 2-1 victory over Danish giants FC Nordsjælland, scoring the winner.

In total, the Danish international has seven goals and two assists in 13 league appearances.

He is a right-footed winger who can play across the front line, as well as in attacking midfield.

Considering United’s attackers’ woes this season, he could hardly be worse than the current options, with the likes of Rashford, Hojlund, Antony, Martial, and Fernandes not even crossing the five-goal mark each this season individually.

United are in a race with the likes of Aston Villa, Real Betis, and VFL Wolfsburg, among others for his signature.

Therefore, it is highly likely that this transfer battle is United’s to lose should they choose to enter it.

