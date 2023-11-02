Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling suffers burglary at his home in Italy

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been the victim of a robbery at his home in Italy, earlier this week.

A gang of burglars attempted to leave with a safe from the Smalling household after attempting to break-in through a window.

As reported by The Sun, the media have claimed that the gang are “professionals” and are suspected to have come from Eastern Europe.

Smalling lives with his wife, Sam Cooke and toddler, Leo, in Tor Carbone in the Appia Antica area of Italy and police are said to be investigating the scene.

Unfortunately, the distressing incident isn’t the first of this type Smalling has suffered since his move to Roma.

Two years ago, the former United man was held at gunpoint as crooks broke into his home in front of his wife and child.

Smalling’s family were left majorly shaken by the previous incident and have seeked help from the authorities since.

The centre-back officially signed for Roma in the summer of 2020 after a successful loan spell with the club.

Smalling played over 300 times for United during his career at Old Trafford, which spanned for nine seasons.

The defender picked up two Premier League titles with United but eventually fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who moved him on.

Smalling has enjoyed a return to form during his time on the continent, repairing damage to his reputation that was suffered toward the end of his time in Manchester.

However, the off-field issues will certainly have shaken the family and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player look for pastures new in the coming months.