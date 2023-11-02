Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva reveals his dislike for Carlos Tevez

Manchester United enjoyed a trophy-laden period under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, with some of Europe’s finest players plying their trade at Old Trafford.

However, despite the unforgettable spell of success, things weren’t always as rosy as they may have seemed behind the scenes.

Former full-back Rafael da Silva has spoken out on issues with Carlos Tevez, slamming his former teammate for his attitude whilst at the club.

Rafael explained his dislike for Tevez, starting with the Argentine’s approach towards new players who joined the ranks.

“I’m not a fan of Tevez, not as a player. I’ve already had a fight with him. I’ve never been a fan of his because Tevez liked to rubbish new players,” he said.

Furthermore, according to Rafael, Tevez was also frosty with young players, which the Brazilian was at the time, causing the relationship to further break down.

“I’m not ashamed to say, I don’t like him. He did a lot to young players. He treated the youngsters badly at United. He was always very respectful, but he really picked on the youngsters there, so I never liked him,” said Rafael.

Tevez infamously left United for Manchester City in the summer of 2009 and Rafael recalls how he took his chance to show the striker exactly what he thought of him, in a fixture at the Etihad.

“He left United for City. The fight happened, and I hit him. The referee gave a foul, I did like this to get him off, he pushed me and it started,” he said,

Rafael was somewhat of a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford having come through the ranks with brother, Fabio, playing 170 times for United and winning three Premier League titles.

However, the defender was sold to Lyon by Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, ending his seven-year stay in the first team.

Rafael, now 33, is currently plying his trade for Botafogo in his native Brazil.