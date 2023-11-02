Man United considering Ivan Toney as they plot January signing of an experienced striker



Manchester United are reportedly considering the January signing of an established striker to help relieve some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane, who arrived in the summer from Atalanta, has only managed three goals, all of which have come in the Champions League.

Hojlund is yet to open his account in the Premier League. All of United’s forwards have struggled this season. To put this into context, United only have one Premier League goal between Marcus Rashford, Hojlund, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Martial- a shocking return to say the least.

According to The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the Red Devils are already looking ahead to the winter transfer window for solutions.

One of the players currently being monitored by the club is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Mokbel relays, “Manchester United aim to recruit a support striker for Rasmus Hojlund in January amid concerns over their £72 million signing’s development.”

“There is also a sense at United that Hojlund would benefit from working alongside a more experienced centre-forward, who would also be able to share the goalscoring burden.”

“Given his young age, United are considering adding a more seasoned centre-forward to their ranks at the turn of the year, believing the right addition would add value to Hojlund’s development.”

The Mail explains that while Martial is on the club’s books, it is widely perceived within Old Trafford that the Frenchman has no long-term future at the club.

It’s expected that Martial will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Toney is not the only goalscorer United have admiration for. Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is also of interest to Ten Hag’s side.

It’s understood that United bosses are keen to reinforce the squad amidst the club’s extremely poor start to the campaign.

Despite being under pressure, Ten Hag continues to play a key role behind the scenes with respect to transfers and recruitment in January.

