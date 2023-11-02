Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood scores twice for Getafe in Spanish Cup rout

Manchester United’s turbulent summer including the club making a decision on the Mason Greenwood saga, opting to send the forward out on loan to continue his development away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was shipped to Spanish side Getafe on a season-long deal and the forward has settled in well on the continent.

As reported by The Sun, the 22-year-old was part of Getafe’s 12-0 dismantling of minnows Tardienta in the Copa del Rey, yesterday (Wednesday).

Greenwood scored twice in the rout before being replaced on the hour to save his legs for the weekend fixture against Cadiz.

The United man’s brace came in the fashion of two tidy close-range finishes, putting his side 2-0 and 6-0 up, respectively.

Greenwood also played his part in a couple of the other Getafe goals, jinking past Tardienta defenders almost at will, with the gulf in class apparent throughout.

The forward is enjoying life in Spain and is reportedly open to making his stay a permanent one, at the end of his current deal.

Greenwood will be desperate to get back to form and fitness having played his last game for United back in early 2022.

United were left with little option but to move Greenwood away from the club given the nature of the well-publicized reasons for his omission from the playing squad for 18 months.

Should Greenwood continue his form in Spain, United will likely look to negotiate a fee with interested parties at the end of the current campaign.

No official communication has been made by United regarding the future of the player but it would be a surprise to see Greenwood play for his boyhood side again

Greenwood played 129 times for United, scoring 35 goals and contributing 12 assists.