Manchester United offer out-of-favour Jadon Sancho to Real Madrid

Manchester United’s struggles at the start of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford have come in the shape of issues both on and off the field.

Losing over half of their opening 15 games has left United out of the Carabao Cup, out of a title race and behind the eight ball in their Champions League group.

Jadon Sancho has also provided Ten Hag with a major headache, having not featured for the club since the start of September.

The public spat between the pair over Sancho’s level in training has left the wingers’ future at Old Trafford hanging by a thread.

Sancho has refused to apologise for publicly refuting his manager’s claims on social media and it appears Ten Hag has washed his hands of the former Dortmund man.

United are now looking for a resolution to the issue with a major asset essentially gathering dust, having been banished from the first team altogether.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes have reported that Real Madrid are one of the teams United have offered Sancho’s services.

The 23-year-old is likely to leave Old Trafford on loan in January with United hoping he strikes some kind of form for them to be able to recoup as much of the €85 million they paid for him, at the end of the season.

However, Fichajes also say that Madrid aren’t looking to add a player of such a profile to their ranks in the winter unless they suffer an injury crisis in attacking areas.

With two months still remaining until the winter window swings into action, United do have time to find a resolution to the saga but Sancho’s value is decreasing by the week.

Furthermore, he is still picking up his whopping £350k-a-week wage packet without kicking a ball for the club.

If United’s horrible form and performances continue it may even be a case that Sancho outlasts Ten Hag at United and the player could be handed another fresh start.

However, as it stands, Sancho is looking for pastures new in January and remains unlikely to feature for United under the current regime.