Mason Mount the only player to clap the Old Trafford crowd after dismal Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle United

Manchester United’s defence of the Carabao Cup came to a shuddering holt last night (Wednesday), after being comprehensively beaten by Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe’s men dismantled United by three goals to nil in what was a repeat fixture of last year’s final, in the same competition.

Erik ten Hag’s men were triumphant in the Wembley rain back in March but Newcastle exacted revenge on United in similar conditions in Manchester, with the two teams appearing to have gone in different directions since the showpiece occasion.

United were shocking on the night with every player underperforming in a display fans have seen far too often this season.

As reported by The Daily Mail, almost all of the United stars trudged off the Old Trafford pitch feeling sorry for themselves, with just one bothering to clap the four corners of the ground.

Summer signing Mason Mount was the only player left on the field, applauding the supporters who had stayed until the bitter end, despite the game being over midway through the second half.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the 24-year-old since his £55 million move from Chelsea in the summer, with Mount struggling to find his feet in Manchester.

He didn’t do much to endear himself to the home fans with his display on the pitch last night but staying to pay respects to the crowd will be appreciated by the faithful.

Mount hasn’t been alone in his struggles and his performances have been synonymous with that of his teammates this season.

United have suffered an awful start to the campaign and Ten Hag is now under serious pressure to save his job.

Ten Hag made Mount his first signing of the summer window but is finding it hard to get the best of the midfielder.

Mount is yet to find his role in Ten Hag’s system and has been deployed in multiple positions this season, excelling in none, so far.

United and Mount will be desperate for an upturn in form and fortunes with their season hanging by a thread, even at this early stage.

A trip to Fulham in the Premier League is next up for Ten Hag’s side, with the must-win clash against Copenhagen in the Champions League on the horizon next Wednesday.