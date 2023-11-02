Paul Merson believes Erik ten Hag has lost the dressing room at Manchester United

Manchester United’s disappointing start to the season continued last night as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side produced a horrific display on the night and were comfortably beaten by a depleted Newcastle side who progress to the quarterfinals with ease.

United made seven changes to the team that suffered a derby defeat at the weekend but looked even more off the pace, with their opponents not even forced to break into a sweat, as they cruised to a 3-0 win.

The alarming dip in form has heaped pressure on Ten Hag who has looked lost at the start of his second season in charge.

As reported by The Daily Mail, speaking on Sky Sports, Paul Merson believes the manager has lost the dressing room and fears for his future at the club

“I don’t see how much further this goes on, I really don’t, I read in the paper it could cost £15m (to sack Ten Hag).

“He is under serious pressure and they have to have a meeting and see what they are going to do. There are ways of losing football matches and, for me, he has lost the players,” said Merson.

Merson added that United’s performances have been as poor as results of late have shown and they have also got away with it during games which they have won.

“You do not started getting beaten the way they are getting beaten, there are ways of losing and this is not good in my opinion.

“At the moment they are all over the place and if it wasn’t for a last minute penalty save against Copenhagen, they would have drawn at home to Copenhagen, let’s get serious here,” hes said.

The former England international then cited the Jadon Sancho saga as an example of the circus-like issues at Old Trafford and says United are paying for a lack of leadership on the pitch.

“It just cost them £80m in Sancho, they chased a kid for how long and he says one thing and is completely out and will probably be out on loan in January and they’ll probably be paying half his wages.

“This needs to get sorted out but personally I think it is toxic, I don’t take too much notice of behind the scenes, but it is toxic on the pitch and that is where it counts,” claims Merson.

Despite an excellent debut campaign in charge, there is no doubt Ten Hag is now under huge pressure and his future could hinge on the next couple of fixtures.

United travel to Fulham for the early Premier League game on Saturday before a do-or-die clash with Copenhagen in Denmark to save their Champions League campaign next Wednesday.