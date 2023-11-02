Wayne Rooney slams underperforming Man United stars as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticised his former club’s current players and indicated they must take responsibility for an extremely poor start to the season.

United suffered their eighth loss across 15 matches in all competitions when they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock were enough to eliminate United from the Carabao Cup.

Since then, reports have emerged suggesting that Erik ten Hag’s job is not entirely safe. It was relayed that club bosses are already eyeing possible replacements for the Dutch coach in the event that he is unable to turn things around.

There have also been rumours that there is unrest in the dressing room, with a section of players unhappy with some of Ten Hag’s training methods and his firm hand when dealing with indiscipline.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ten Hag retains the backing of power brokers and senior figures at Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist divulged that at the moment, there are no ongoing plans to sack the manager.

Rooney spoke to the media about Ten Hag’s problems at United and explained that he is not the only person responsible for the team’s poor displays this term.

The Birmingham City boss said, “That’s the job. That’s part of the job, we all know that when we take jobs. I know coming here [Birmingham City] there is a lot of pressure. I’m sure Ten Hag knows that at Man United.”

“It’s not going as well as they’d like or would have hoped but the players need to take responsibility. I know some of the players, they’re not performing at the levels which I know they have.”

Rooney added, “Of course, ultimately it starts and ends with the manager, that’s part of being a manager. You’ll get the critics after the last few weeks but players can do a lot more.”

