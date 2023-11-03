Arthur Vermeeren: Barcelona informed of growing interest in Belgian as Man United circle



Spanish giants Barcelona have been told by Royal Antwerp that rival European clubs are prepared to bid for talented midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, who is firmly on Manchester United’s radar.

This is not the first time Vermeeren has been linked to the Red Devils.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person explained that amidst admiration from United for Vermeeren, Arsenal were leading the race to sign the Belgian.

Sport via SportWitness have given an update on the 18-year-old’s situation and his immediate future.

Apparently, Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Vermeeren and believes the player has the qualities and attributes to fit in perfectly at United.

Courtesy of Royal Antwerp’s participation in the Champions League this season, interested parties have been able to scout the player more keenly and observe him better.

He has been the standout player for Antwerp ever since he broke into the term in August last year.

As per SportWitness, Barca sporting director held talks with Marc Overmars who currently holds a senior position at Antwerp.

Vermeeren was discussed and it was made clear that the Blaugrana will need to ward off competition from the likes of United for the player.

The Belgian Pro League outfit have “already warned” Xavi’s side that other elite clubs are “willing to bid” for Vermeeren.

In England, Liverpool and United have been tipped as the two teams most likely to make a move for the Belgium international.

It’s understood that Antwerp want a fee in the region between €20m and €25m in order to part ways with their highly-coveted prospect.

The onus is on United to act swiftly if they are indeed intent on bringing Vermeeren to Old Trafford ahead of their continental rivals.

