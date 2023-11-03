Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane is fit for Man United but Victor Lindelof is a doubt



Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane is fit to play ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game, the manager confirmed “Varane is ready to play. He will travel with the squad. Victor Lindelof has some illness and we’ll have to see if he’s ready for tomorrow.”

Questioned on whether team spirit and commitment to the cause is an issue, the manager, appearing animated and angry, replied:

“Remember the fight we showed against Brentford, If there wasn’t spirit of characters in the dressing room, you couldn’t do this.”

Ten Hag also addressed questions about the style of play, with many considering this season’s approach to be negative and defensive.

“The intention is clear, but definitely it’s the case that the execution isn’t there,” he said.

“But in the moment we’re in, with so many changes, we can’t line up the same game each time and we have to swap. We miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust, which doesn’t help the routines.

“And also the midfield we have to adjust, missing Casemiro [who is confirmed to be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury].

“But I don’t want to find excuses. We have to win. That’s the demand and I don’t walk away from that.”

Asked how the players have reacted to the disappointing run, the boss said:

“They are positive. They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we’ve had two big setbacks, but we’ll fight back. This dressing room is strong, this staff are strong and this manager is strong to put this right.”

In regard to playing out from the back, he said:

“I came here with my philosophy, based on possession, but also to combine it with the DNA of Man United, but also with the players and their character. We combined it last year and we played very good football last season.

“I don’t want Onana to go for long balls, I want to play from the back.”

Asked if tomorrow’s match is must-win, Ten Hag replied:

“I never think of such scenarios – we have to win every game. We prepare very good and I’m sure the players are ready tomorrow to execute the plan.