Long-term Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko could be available in January



The Manchester derby drubbing was followed up by a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United which meant defending champions Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure with the entire British media fueling rumours of an imminent sack while the club grapples with an ever-increasing injury tally.

The Dutchman has got plenty of things wrong throughout the current campaign but the performance of his big-name players has tremendously let him down.

The attack has looked toothless despite the addition of Rasmus Hojlund during the summer. The Dane has been on fire in the Champions League but is yet to score in the Premier League.

United need another striker

Last season’s top-scorer Marcus Rashford has scored only once this season while Jadon Sancho remains banished and is likely to leave in January. How Anthony Martial has survived for so long remains a mystery.

Ten Hag had asked the club for an additional striker in the summer but the club failed to back the manager and now they are paying the price as United have scored the lowest number of goals among the top-12 sides.

The 20-time English league champions must acquire another striker as early as January if they are to salvage this season. As per 90min, Benjamin Sesko could be available during the winter transfer window.

Multiple Premier League clubs are chasing his signature and intermediaries have contacted several sides in a bid to try and get a bidding race going.

“Manchester United, Newcastle United and other Premier League teams have been told that Benjamin Sesko could be available in the January transfer window, 90min understands.

“90min understands that intermediaries have contacted a host of clubs stating that Sesko could be available in the new year, and sources have confirmed that he would not be short of interest if that turns out to be the case.

“Arsenal and Chelsea have been spoken to, in addition to United and Newcastle, but it remains to be seen whether Leipzig would be willing to entertain a deal for Sesko at this stage.”

The Slovenian was highly sought after in the summer and United were one of the sides chasing his signature but the 20-year-old’s future was set as he moved from RB Salzburg to sister outfit RB Leipzig.

Sesko available in January

The striker is yet to become a regular for the Bundesliga side who have instead opted to utilise Lois Openda upfront and the club are open to moving on Sesko in January for the right price.

Despite the limited minutes, the Slovenia international has continued to show his prowess in front of goal, with 6 goals in 391 minutes this season, amounting to a goal every 65 minutes.

In the summer, even before Sesko had kicked a ball for his new side, Leipzig were open to selling Sesko on the condition they received Leipzig double of what they paid Salzburg (£20m fee).

It will be interesting to see if £40m does the trick this time around and whether United do jump on the bandwagon this time.

Sesko remains a raw product as well just like Hojlund and a more senior pro alongside the Dane is currently required.