Luis Nani accuses Manchester United players of failing to keep up with Bruno Fernandes



Former Manchester United star Luis Nani has accused the club’s current players of underperforming and failing to keep up with the high standards set by Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes came under harsh criticism for what was perceived to be a petulant performance during United’s 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

Legendary midfielder Roy Keane event went on ahead to suggest that Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy as he lacks the attributes players demand of a leader.

Gary Neville also slammed the Portugal international for constantly moaning and whinging at the referee during the game vs. Man City.

As the Red Devils were beaten by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Fernandes initially started on the bench before coming on as a second-half substitute.

He had little impact and could not do much as his side were dumped out of the competition by Eddie Howe’s men.

Nani, who made 230 appearances for United, spoke to 1 PARA 1 (via METRO) and said that the United players need to do more to follow Fernandes’ example.

The former winger said, “When we used to play at Manchester [United], one of the things that defined the club was that you could be losing 3-0 with 15 minutes, 10 minutes left in a game, and that’s when you saw what mental strength means.”

“It’s no longer about talent, it’s about pushing the ball into the goal. We did that, we did what was necessary. Now, when you watch Manchester play, you see a lot of talent, maybe more talent than in our time in terms of technique, and they’re all technically gifted.”

“But when you watch the game, there’s no spirit of sacrifice, no fighting spirit… a real player, a star, at Manchester, has to unlock the game – if they don’t, it won’t work. Manchester already has great players. We have Bruno Fernandes. If Bruno Fernandes wasn’t playing well, I’d criticise him too, but for example, the sacrifice and effort he puts into the game, he does it.”

Nani added, “We see it. He works hard, gives his all, and contributes. It’s just that many others don’t keep up with it.”

United face Fulham next at Craven Cottage on Saturday, before making the trip to Denmark on Wednesday to face FC Copenhagen at Parken.

