Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez issues injury update amidst club’s defensive woes



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has indicated that he has had to be extremely patient as he undergoes his recovery from a recurring injury issue.

Martinez picked up a fracture back in April during United’s home clash against Sevilla in the Europa League.

He returned just in time for the club’s pre-season tour but the injury was aggravated in September’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The World Cup winner played through the pain barrier in subsequent games against Brighton and Bayern Munich before it became increasingly clear an intervention was the best option.

Martinez had to undergo surgery for the second time to fix his metatarsal injury.

In his absence, United have struggled defensively. Evidence of this was seen during the Red Devils’ most recent game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by the Magpies who capitalized on a string of high-profile mistakes at the back to inflict misery on Erik ten Hag’s men.

Courtesy of different injuries to other defenders, including Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergio Reguilon, Ten Hag has not been able to field a consistent back four all term.

Martinez, who is currently in Argentina was present for a domestic match at his former club Defensa y Justicia on Wednesday.

He spoke to TNT Sports after the final whistle and was questioned about when he is likely to return to action.

The 25-year-old said, “I am in the process of recovery and happy to be here visiting the club.”

“It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient.”

