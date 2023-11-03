Mary Earps named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

Manchester United’s Mary Earps has been named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

It comes after Earps helped the Lionesses to European glory last year before playing a crucial role in the Lionesses journey to the World Cup Final this year.

On a personal level, Earps took home the Golden Glove award in the WSL last season as United recorded their highest finish in the league.

She also took home the Golden Glove in the World Cup, playing every minute for England and keeping three clean sheets, conceding just four goals in seven matches.

Most recently, Earps came fifth in the Ballon d’Or which was won by World Cup winner Bonmati.

Ben Taylor, the editor of The Sunday Times said: “Mary Earps’ performances at the 2023 World Cup cemented her spot as one of the game’s greatest goalkeepers.”

He continued: “Her and the rest of the Lionesses showed determination, skill and resilience to reach the finals and will continue to inspire many young girls for years to come.”

Earps was nominated alongside two-time heptathlon world champion, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, seven-time paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft and cricketer, Tammy Beaumont.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses were voted Team of the Year whilst Cockroft won the Disability Sportswoman of the Year award for the third time.

Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald was awarded the Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration and snowboarder, Mia Brookes took the Young Sportswoman honour.

Earps will be back in action at the weekend as United travel to Brighton in the WSL.