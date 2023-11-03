Mason Mount criticised for a lack of initiative by Louis Saha

Manchester United’s recent signing, Mason Mount, has come under scrutiny from former player Louis Saha for his reticence on the pitch amidst the team’s disappointing performance.

Mount, acquired for a hefty £60 million, has been singled out for not meeting expectations and showing a reluctance to engage fully during matches.

The Old Trafford club’s form has been notably poor, with back-to-back home losses by three goals, raising concerns over the team’s cohesion and spirit.

Mount, renowned for his time at Chelsea as a promising English talent, has seen his confidence wane after a season plagued by injuries.

His current disposition contrasts sharply with his former reputation as a dynamic playmaker.

In a candid conversation with BettingOdds.com (via The Daily Mail), Saha expressed his dismay at Mount’s apparent avoidance of responsibility on the field, stating it was “shocking” to witness such behaviour from a player of Mount’s calibre.

“He is too good of a player to play like this,” Saha remarked, emphasizing the need for Mount to rediscover his self-belief and influence in games.

Since joining Manchester United, Mount has struggled to leave a mark, with only one assist in nine games and no goals to his name.

There’s a growing sentiment that his inclusion has unsettled the equilibrium of Erik ten Hag’s squad, which saw more success last season.

The tactical adjustment has seen key player Bruno Fernandes shifted to accommodate Mount, a move that has yet to pay dividends.

The criticism peaked during the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle, where Mount, alongside four teammates, was called out by pundit Gary Neville for lapses in concentration, highlighted by a quick free-kick taken by the opposition.

As United strive to regain form, the spotlight on Mount’s performance intensifies, with hopes that he will soon justify his transfer fee and contribute significantly to the team’s success.