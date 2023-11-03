Predicted Man United XI vs Fulham: Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster ailing defence



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a simple decision to make when choosing his line-up for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

That decision is do I stick with the game plan that has let me down so badly this season, or do I change it?

After two back-to-back 3-0 drubbings, he will surely try something new.

With United’s wingers failing to perform in match after match, one option could be to switch Marcus Rashford to the right and try something else down the left.

Although Alejandro Garnacho didn’t do that well there against Newcastle, he should at least get a run of games to try to find his feet, as others have been afforded.

Playing Bruno Fernandes in different positions has also been a failure and putting him back in the number 10 position so he too can find form is also a must.

Rasmus Hojlund should of course return up front in place of Anthony Martial, who was totally ineffective on Wednesday.

In midfield, Ten Hag said Casemiro will miss the game so we expect to see two of Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen.

Mount still hasn’t found his stride for United and a win is desperately needed, so he is unlikely to start.

The recent penchant for picking McTominay has reaped some benefits, including three goals and a player of the month nomination. On the other hand, he has drifted invisibly through large patches of recent games and conceded two penalties.

In addition, Ten Hag seems to prefer playing him higher up the pitch, which should no longer come at the expense of moving Fernandes for the aforementioned reasons.

That, plus the fact that United desperately need some creativity from deep, should mean that Eriksen partners Amrabat in the dual pivot.

Like McTominay, Harry Maguire has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance under Ten Hag but could have done much better against the Magpies. If Raphael Varane has recovered from illness, he should be reinstated and this is likely to be alongside Lindelof as Ten Hag does not fancy Maguire on the left side of the centre back partnership.

Diogo Dalot could well be dropped after a poor showing, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka taking his place.

Sergio Reguilon should start at left back with Andre Onana in goal.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo are all still unavailable.

Here then is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: