Scott McTominay named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for October



Scott McTominay has been voted as Manchester United’s Player of the Month for October.

United confirmed via the club’s official website that McTominay gathered more votes (45%) from fans ahead of Harry Maguire and Andre Onana who managed 30% and 25% respectively.

The Scotland international was especially brilliant in front of goal in October.

Courtesy of his instinctive movement and superb finishing inside the box, McTominay ensured that United went into the October international break with a win.

The Red Devils seemed destined to lose against Brentford, who had taken the lead through Mathias Jensen.

Ten Hag turned to the bench and brought on McTominay during the late stages of the match. The player came up clutch with a fantastic brace that saw his side clinch all three points.

He was at it again immediately after the international break as he opened the score during a nervy 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

McTominay could have registered more goals in matches vs. FC Copenhagen and Manchester City, but goalkeeping heroics from Kamil Grabara and Ederson denied him.

With Ten Hag keen on overturning United’s current predicament and getting the team back to winning ways, it seems the Dutch coach has opted to primarily deploy McTominay in an advanced role, with the midfielder given the licence to bomb forward in search of goalscoring opportunities.

The 27-year-old did not start United’s previous game against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

McTominay joins Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as the two other midfielders on United’s books who have won a Player of the Month award this season.

The Carrington academy graduate last won the accolade in October 2019.

United face Fulham next at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The game kicks off at 12.30 BST.

