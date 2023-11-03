Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Roberto De Zerbi to succeed Erik ten Hag as Man United manager



Manchester United’s season is in tatters after their pre-quarterfinals exit in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United, a team they beat in the final of the same competition last term.

United are eighth in the Premier League and are struggling for goals, scoring the lowest amount among the top-12 sides in the division.

They have fared little better in the Champions League, hanging on by a thread after their hard-fought victory over Copenhagen. They need to beat the Danes away from home if they are to remain alive in the competition.

ETH under increasing pressure

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure with multiple outlets relaying that he could be sacked imminently if the club’s form continues to nosedive.

United, on their part, are said to be backing the Dutchman unequivocally but things could change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes on board as the new minority shareholder.

The INEOS founder is close to acquiring a 25% stake and is expected to be handed control in terms of sporting matters and he could be the one to decide Ten Hag’s fate.

There are already plans to change the footballing structure with competent people to be hired behind-the-scenes and a new manager could also be in the pipeline.

As per Football Insider, the British billionaire wants Roberto De Zerbi to take over from the former Ajax coach after his scintillating stint at Brighton and Hove Albion.

After taking over from Graham Potter last season, the Seagulls have impressed one and all with their attractive style of play and superior scouting.

The Italian manager also ensured that Brighton qualified for Europe and he is hot property at the moment. United could pounce sooner rather than later.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to sack Man United manager Erik ten Hag and replace him with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, sources have told Football Insider.

De Zerbi to take over United?

“It is believed the decision has been provisionally made to dismiss Ten Hag, regardless of forthcoming results – including the Saturday lunchtime (4 November) kick-off away at Fulham.

“Any replacement for Ten Hag will be charged with completely overhauling the club’s playing style after a dreadful start to the 2023-24 campaign.”

De Zerbi deserves praise for changing Brighton’s style of play and making them a fearless bunch but greater managers have failed at United due to the lack of proper structure and backing from the owners.

Ten Hag deserves more time after a fantastic debut season and with the proper backing and expertise, he can definitely be the man to take the club back to the top.