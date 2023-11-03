Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim responds to Manchester United managerial links



Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has responded to speculation suggesting that he is a possible candidate to replace Erik ten Hag as manager of Manchester United.

Following United’s recent 3-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup to Newcastle, intense pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to overturn the situation and start delivering results.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United have already started thinking about a possible succession plan, with Zinedine Zidane and Amorim the top two targets to come into the Old Trafford dugout.

However, Fabrizio Romano subsequently explained that at the moment, the plan is to continue with Ten Hag as he still retains the backing of the board.

The next few fixtures are shaping up to be crucial as the Dutchman seeks to consolidate his position and oversee an upturn in performances.

After his side’s 4-2 win over Farense in the Portuguese Cup on Thursday, Amorim was questioned by journalists about the likelihood of him moving to England and taking over at United.

The 38-year-old said, “This year I’m not going to go back to the same conversation as last year.”

“I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations. We don’t know the future, it depends on the results.”

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different.”

He added, “I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”

It’s understood that Amorim has a release clause worth around €10m (£8.7m) contained in his current contract with Sporting Lisbon.

He was asked whether he would be tempted by the prospect of taking over the reins at Old Trafford if his release clause was triggered.

Amorim replied, “I’m not going to be commenting on that. I will respect the contract, everything that is there will be fulfilled.”

