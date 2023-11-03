Toto Wolff announces intention to join Sir Jim Ratcliffe in buying into Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will soon complete the deal to take over 25% of the club and start the first move towards a new era at the club.

His present partners in other ventures seem eager to join him in this deal.

BBC reports that Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has expressed his intention to join Ratcliffe’s bid due to the long working partnership they’ve had.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS firm owns a third of the Mercedes F1 team, with Wolff and Sir Jim owning an equal number of shares.

Since taking over Mercedes in an executive capacity in 2013, Wolff has been a huge success story, riding the wave of Lewis Hamilton’s emergence to become one of the most successful teams in the sport.

His partnership with INEOS has been fruitful for both sides, something which Wolff alluded to while making his intentions clear.

Wolff said that he was highly impressed by the plan Sir Jim had laid out for United and the mutual trust means that if he could contribute, he would definitely be interested.

“Jim has shared the trajectory with me. I very much respect his values and we trust each other.

“If we felt I could contribute then I would consider joining him at Manchester United,” he said.

He also namechecked Ola Kallenius, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, and their long-running partnership, saying that they have been “three amigos” because they live in a no-nonsense world.

“Our personal relationship is strong and with Ola Kallenius (Mercedes-Benz chief executive), they call us the Three Amigos because we live in the no-nonsense world,” he said.

While Wolff was quick to point out that any realistic prospect of such an investment is far away -Sir Jim is still waiting for ratification of his own bid- the fact that he is now the second person to throw his hat in the ring after legendary golfer Rory McIlroy proves that United retain their trophy asset value despite a nightmare time post-Sir Alex.

