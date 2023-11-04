Alejandro Garnacho the brightest spark as Man United secure late win against Fulham



Manchester United clinched all three points against Fulham at Craven Cottage courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Fernandes.

The United captain’s goal brought a much-needed end to a two-game losing streak across all competitions.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 55% possession to Fulham’s 45% share of the ball.

United managed a total of 12 shots, with five of these being on target. In comparison, the Cottagers had a total of 18 shots, but only two challenged Andre Onana.

The Red Devils put together 450 passes with a pass accuracy of 78%.

Fulham strung 360 passes with a success rate of 71%.

One of United’s most impactful players was Alejandro Garnacho. With Marcus Rashford out due to an injury, Garnacho was given a start. He did not disappoint.

During the time he was on the pitch, the 19-year-old managed a pass accuracy of 81% from the 36 total passes he attempted.

He had 57 touches of the ball to his name.

Garnacho won five ground duels and came out on top in three of the five challenges he was required to contest aerially.

The Argentina international was also fouled three times – evidence of just how direct he was. Garnacho gave Fulham’s Timothy Castagne a hard time as he constantly took the defender on whenever the opportunity presented itself.

The United winger completed two dribbles and made as many key passes.

Alejandro Garnacho’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 81% pass accuracy

57 touches

29/36 passes completed

5 ground duels won

3/5 aerial duels won

3 fouls won

2 dribbles completed

2 key passes Bright second half. 💡 pic.twitter.com/IXYmQgu6VP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 4, 2023

While Fernandes will rightfully receive most of the plaudits, Garnacho also deserves a share of the praise for coming up with the goods when United desperately needed someone to step up and relieve some of the pressure that was mounting on Ten Hag and the team.

