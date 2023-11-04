“All false”: Adrien Rabiot’s agent denies star’s Man United move collapsed due to high wage demands



Adrien Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique Rabiot has denied that the midfielder’s proposed transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 fell through as a result of the players’s excessive wage demands.

After Erik ten Hag’s appointment, United were chasing a number of midfield reinforcements including Frenkie de Jong and Rabiot.

When it became clear De Jong would not leave Barca, United momentarily turned their attention to Rabiot.

A fee was agreed with Juventus for the Frenchman’s Old Trafford switch, with John Murtough even travelling to Turin to seal the deal.

However, United apparently pulled out of the deal when the player and his agent asked for a high salary – more than the club was willing to fork out.

The Red Devils instead signed Casemiro and the rest is history.

In the recent summer transfer window, United contemplated going back in for Rabiot but the 28-year-old decided to stay in Italy with Juve and signed a one-year contract extension.

Ten Hag instead sanctioned the respective recruitments of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on a loan basis.

He joined the Serie A giants as a free agent from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Veronique has now revealed that her son was never really close to an Old Trafford switch.

She said, “Did it all fall apart due to a question of money? All false.”

“United wanted to meet me to illustrate the interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin.”

She insisted, “There were never any real negotiations.”

