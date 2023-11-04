Confirmed Man United XI vs Fulham: Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford both absent



Raphael Varane is not back in the Manchester United starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Varane has been absent for several matches due to a combination of injury, illness and curiously being overlooked in favour of Maguire and Evans in the Manchester derby.

At the pre-match presser, Erik ten Hag said Varane would play, so his absence is a surprise and raises further questions as to what is going on behind the scenes.

He is named on the bench.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are the starting centre backs, with Victor Lindelof also ruled out through illness.

Marcus Rashford is also out of the side following reports he is injured. He is not in the squad after reportedly failing a fitness test.

Alejandro Garnacho starts in his place on the left wing, as he did against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in the starting line-up after a long injury layoff, with Diogo Dalot switching to the left hand side in place of Sergio Reguilon.

Casemiro was already ruled out of the game through injury but his expected replacement, Sofyan Amrabat, is also not in the starting XI. He is also on the bench.

Scott McTominay appears to be playing in the holding midfield role alongside Christian Eriksen.

Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund make up the rest of the starting XI.

Joining Varane and Ambrabat on the bench are goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Reguilon, Hannibal, Kobbie Mainoo, Facu Pellistri, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 12.30pm.