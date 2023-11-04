Ex-Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui “awaiting the call” for Manchester United job



Former Sevilla, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui is reportedly waiting patiently for Manchester United’s call to possibly become their next manager.

Following a dismal start to the season, it was relayed that Erik ten Hag’s job is not entirely secure.

Apparently, club bosses have drawn a potential list of replacements for the Dutchman, with the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane under strong consideration.

Ten Hag received a much-needed boost in his efforts to consolidate his position in the Old Trafford dugout after United’s 1-0 win against Fulham.

A late goal from Bruno Fernandes secured the victory for the Red Devils who face FC Copenhagen next in the Champions League.

According to Sport, with Ten Hag “hanging by a thread,” Lopetegui is “awaiting the call” from United.

It’s understood that the 20-time English champions view Lopetegui favourably as there would be no need to pay a compensation sum to sign him from another club.

United are said to view Lopetegui in “high regard” due to his work in the Premier League which saw Wolves survive the drop last season.

As per the Spanish publication, the 57-year-old has received multiple offers from other leagues and countries but at the moment, his main priority is coaching in England.

He recently said in an interview, “If you ask me what my preference is, my answer is very clear – England, the Premier League.”

Sport adds that United would have no problems meeting Lopetegui’s wage demands.

Unlike Zidane who would command an extremely high salary, United could easily afford Lopetegui.

United are however unlikely to make any managerial change imminently and will give Ten Hag sufficient time and room to get the club back to winning ways.

