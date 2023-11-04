Fulham 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage today. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Continued his good form with some assured play. A clean sheet will do wonders for his confidence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6- Switched off a couple of times on aerial balls, a regular weakness of his on the far post. Otherwise, he defended admirably and United will value his one-on-one skills.

Jonny Evans 6- Not much to write about as Fulham rarely posed a threat through the middle. Missed one ambitious volley in the attacking box.

Harry Maguire 7- Recovered from an early knock to keep good company for Evans. Strong in duels, more confident in possession. If nothing else, he is a genuine squad option on his current form.

Diogo Dalot 6- Shifted to left-back to accommodate Wan-Bissaka and handled himself fairly well. No glaring errors.

Scott McTominay 6- Will be furious after his goal got ruled out due to some dicey VAR-Referee decisions but didn’t contribute much otherwise.

Christian Eriksen 4- Secure in possession but playing him as the sole holding midfielder is asking for trouble, especially in defensive transitions. Got bypassed too easily.

Antony 2- Why is he still a first-teamer? At this point, no turnaround is happening. This is his level. His game has been figured out, and the talent to do something new is not there. Another horrendous display.

Bruno Fernandes 8- All was forgiven as he played the role of a talisman to jink past two on the edge of the box and finished in style to give United the lead. Played the ball too quickly at times, a recurring issue with him.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Lacks the on-ball dribbling to trick past deep blocks who don’t give him space to run beyond but never stopped trying and the only time United looked threatening was when he had the ball.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Willing runner, again. Lacking service, again. Without a Premier League goal, again.

Substitutes:

Facundo Pellistri 7- Showed more than Antony after coming on but that’s not a high bar to clear. Had some nice touches and even used his weaker foot on a few occasions.

Mason Mount 5- He’s firmly a rotation option now, a scary prospect for a marquee signing of the last window. Still don’t know what his best role is.

Anthony Martial 6- Missed a chance with an improvised finish in the box but the expectations from him are now next to nothing.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- The team played better than it has recently but the lack of off-the-ball movement and attacking patterns is a sore watch. The clean sheet is a good start, but the attack is not clicking at all.