“He takes baby steps”: Journalist suggests Ruben Amorim wouldn’t take Man United job



Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim would reportedly need to be convinced about taking over as Manchester United manager if he were to be presented with the opportunity.

Following a poor start to the season by United and mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag, it was suggested that club bosses were already considering replacements in the event they were to make a change in the dugout.

Alongside Amorim, football legend and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also said to be on United’s list.

Ten Hag however got some much-needed reprieve after his side managed a late 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

A goal from Bruno Fernandes was enough to secure the victory for the Red Devils and clinch all three points.

Before and after the game, Ten Hag repeatedly spoke about team unity and the need for everyone to unite in order to get the club out of its current predicament.

Amorim was recently questioned about the likelihood of him replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Sporting Lisbon coach was evasive and refused to be drawn into talking about the matter.

He however did not totally rule out the possibility of making the switch.

According to journalist Sofia Oliveira (via SportWitness), Amorim wouldn’t necessarily jump at the opportunity of becoming the next United manager if Ten Hag were to be sacked.

Oliveira said, “I think Ruben Amorim is very much about his choices. He takes baby steps. If we can say that it’s not just football that he’s left the teams he’s played for, it’s because he’s always been on the rise. At least that’s how I see it, he’s always been on the rise.”

“He’s predisposed to take bigger steps that he can handle. You need to look at Manchester United in that context.”

“He’d be very willing to listen to a possible proposal, but I don’t believe it’d be a project he’d snatch up, flirt with, or embrace with open arms. Bear in mind it’s a club that’s very much in dispute.”

“It has that aura of being a great English club, a grand old club. But it doesn’t seem like at this point in his career he’d want to take that big a step. Not if you’re looking at the current situation at Manchester United.”

