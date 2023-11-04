“He was majestic”: Peter Schmeichel names Harry Maguire as Man United’s best player vs. Fulham



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has named Harry Maguire as his side’s undisputed man-of-the-match against Fulham.

United beat Fulham by one goal to climb to sixth position in the Premier League table.

A late goal from Bruno Fernandes was enough to secure the win for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.

In yet another game, Erik ten Hag opted for a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. Raphael Varane was on the bench and Victor Lindelof missed the match due to illness.

Maguire and Evans did well and ensured United walked away with a clean sheet vs. the Cottagers.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Schmeichel picked out Maguire for praise and hailed the Englishman for working hard to get back into the team.

The ex-goalkeeper said, “The best player for me today was Harry Maguire. He was majestic. He was here, there and everywhere. The adversity he has met and the criticism he has been in for and how he has turned it around.”

“Every coach now will put him in first. He was fantastic and without him today I can’t see how Man Utd would have won today.”

Schmeichel indicated that the manner of United’s win against Fulham could provide the much-needed impetus to get the club’s season going and finally help the team nail down a run of good results.

The 59-year-old added, “Football is very much about building on the momentum and hopefully, this is a start. You win in a scruffy way but it builds up that belief.”

“They’re going to Copenhagen on Wednesday and they’re going to play a game on a terrible pitch and they have to win that game. So, to win this game and bring that into the next one is fantastic.”

“That win is something that can help them start a new period, so let’s hope its more wins in the future.”

