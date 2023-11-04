Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez becomes a free agent after being released by LA Galaxy



Another former Man United player is set to become a free agent next month, his current club has announced.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, now 35 years old, is being released by LA Galaxy after a nightmare period ravaged by serious injury.

The striker sustained an ACL injury to his right knee in June that ruled him out for the rest of this season.

His club have now confirmed that his contract won’t be renewed and the popular Mexican has taken to social media to bid farewell to the Galaxy fans.

“Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges,” he said.

“Thanks to everyone who was involved in my journey these 4 years.

“Thank you for everything @lagalaxy.”

Head Coach Gregg Vanney paid tribute to his talisman, saying “We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy.”

“In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Chicharito was a firm favourite among Man United fans and is celebrated as a cult hero at the club.

He scored 59 goals and provided 20 assists in 157 games for the Red Devils, an incredible achievement when considering that almost half of his appearances (72 vs 85) came from the bench.

According to The Mirror, “Even though Hernandez is set to be a free agent, the striker still has a lengthy recovery process to undergo before he can return to full fitness.

“It remains to be seen if and when the former Man United star will sign for a new club.”

Given United’s desperate need for firepower right now and the club’s surprise signing of another veteran, Jonny Evans, this season, nowadays it would be dangerous to laugh at the idea of him returning to United.

Stranger things have certainly happened.