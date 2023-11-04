Manchester United’s pursuit of Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a fool’s errand



Manchester United might be on the hunt for a second striker this January, but their attempts to land Brentford’s Ivan Toney look doomed to fail before they have even started.

20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund has impressed at Old Trafford since his £72 million transfer from Atalanta but there is increasing awareness that another striker is needed to help him shoulder the burden of leading the line for the Red Devils.

Anthony Martial’s non-existent performance against Newcastle United in midweek highlighted how few other options exist at the club.

This prompted reports on Thursday to claim that the Red Devils have drawn up a two-man shortlist for a January transfer that includes Brentford’s Ivan Toney and FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi.

However, a new report suggests that Toney, currently serving an eight-month ban for gambling offences, is unlikely to be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

In the Diary of a CEO podcast via The Mirror, Toney said “Everyone wants to play at the top of the tree.

“Everyone wants to play for these big clubs and compete for trophies. If a chance was to come along, I would be silly not to look into it.

“The next club I go to will be the right club.

“I am a Liverpool fan my whole life. I have liked Arsenal from young, how they play and how passionate their fans are. But I’m a Liverpool boy, Liverpool fan at heart.”

These words must immediately cross Toney off any list United have him on as a potential signing.

Obviously it is not unheard of for United to sign players who support or have even played for their arch rivals. The signing of Michael Owen and Alan Smith are prime examples.

But at this stage of his career, Toney’s “right club” comment signals an absolute determination to follow his heart, which will not lead him to Old Trafford.

The mooted £100 million price tag slapped onto him by the Bees is also enough on its own to render a January move for the prolific star unsustainable.

If United genuinely do have Toney on their shortlist, it speaks to a thorough lack of due diligence and basic research as to what would constitute a realistic target.