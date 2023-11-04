Raphael Varane targeted by Saudi Arabia for January move with player interested as well



Manchester United won against Fulham with good performances by Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ensuring United kept a clean sheet.

It continued the pair turning back the clock, and remaining United’s first-choice pairing.

However, it has had a domino effect on Raphael Varane who, amidst constant injury issues, is suddenly to lock his undisputed starter place again.

TeamTalk reports that Varane is being targeted by Saudi Arabian clubs with a view to making a move in January.

The Saudi interest in Varane is not new, with the nation also registering its interest in the summer.

However, at the time, the Frenchman put rest to all the rumours by publicly reaffirming his commitment to the Red Devils with an Instagram post.

Since then, the situation has developed rapidly. Or in more accurate terms, the situation has deteriorated massively for Varane at United.

The report states that there is now interest from the player’s side as well in moving to the Gulf state, with the quality of the Saudi Pro League improving massively too.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are reportedly the front-runners for his signature but there are a number of other clubs in the race too.

Varane’s agents have been in touch with prospective suitors, with there being a willingness from all sides that it might be time to draw the curtains on his tenure at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, some European clubs retain an interest in his services too, although it remains to be seen if any club can compete with Saudi’s financial might.

If the move materialises, he would follow Alex Telles to Saudi Arabia, with the report also stating that his exit could be just one of the multiple departures in the summer as Erik ten Hag tries to refresh an ailing team.

