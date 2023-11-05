Academy Match Report: Manchester United u21s 3-1 Everton u21s



Following their exit from the EFL Trophy during the week, Manchester United u21s returned to PL2 action hosting Everton yesterday.

United took an early lead at Leigh Sports Village in just the 7th minute through Joe Hugill.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen took out the Everton defender with a perfectly weighted through ball to Sam Murray racing towards the byline to cut back for Hugill to slot home from six yards out.

The young Reds doubled their lead on the half hour mark with a clever free kick from Shola Shoretire.

After being fouled on the edge of the box, Shoretire stepped up to cleverly roll a shot under the jumping Everton wall and into the bottom left corner.

Hansen-Aaroen had a chance to make it three just before the break, but the young midfielder could not keep his curled effort on target.

It went into the break 2-0 to United with Travis Binnion’s side controlling much of the first half.

Everton pulled one back early into the second half though. A counter attack opened the chance for Sean McAllister to get down the right wing and float a misguided cross straight into the back of Elyh Harrison’s goal.

United restored their two goal lead in the 79th minute when Hugill added his second of the match and seventh on the season.

United’s high press paid off and Mateo Mejia was able to win possession high up the pitch to quickly play Hugill into the box to finish low from a wide angle.

Hugill’s brace was enough to secure the three points for United and move them up to 10th in the table and securely in a play-off qualification spot.

United: Harrison, Nolan (Kambwala 62), Aljofree, Murray, Bennett, Shoretire, Collyer, Hansen-Aaroen (Huddlestone 73), Mejia, Hugill, Ennis (Mather 46)

Unused subs: Wooster, Curley