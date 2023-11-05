Alejandro Garnacho’s action at half-time vs Fulham leaves Manchester United fans confused



Manchester United took a baby step towards getting their campaign back on track with an improved performance against Fulham.

Bruno Fernandes was the hero of the game with his late strike but youngster Alejandro Garnacho was a positive presence throughout in an ailing attack.

He regularly ran at defenders and tried to unsettle Fulham’s deep block with his enterprising play, being United’s main point of attack in the game.

However, that was not the case at half-time, when the game was scoreless and United were huffing and puffing their way to another case of dropped points.

In such a scenario, Garnacho’s actions at half-time baffled United fans.

When United were heading back into the dressing room at the midway point of the game, Garnacho took his shirt off and gave it to a Fulham fan.

While a player giving his shirt to a fan is common practice, two factors confused fans in this case.

Firstly, it was at the end of an average performance in just the first half, with the result far from being decided.

Secondly, it was inexplicably given to a Fulham fan instead of a United one, something practically unheard of nowadays.

Situated in an affluent West London area, Fulham’s Craven Cottage has a bit of a reputation for being majorly filled by casual fans instead of the working-class hardcore supporters.

While the fairness of that reputation is not something that anybody can comment on, actions like these hardly do anything to put it to rest.

As for Garnacho, this is a case of a well-meaning action being looked at in another light and despite not having any ill intentions, he would do well to repeat this in the future.

