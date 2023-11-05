Anthony Martial’s actions after late win against Fulham leave Manchester United fans furious



There was a jubilant air around Manchester United after they secured a win against Fulham courtesy of a late Bruno Fernandes goal.

While the players and fans celebrated together a win that hopefully revives their ailing campaign, one player incurred the wrath of fans, if reports are to be believed.

The Express reports that Anthony Martial went straight down the tunnel after the win instead of acknowledging the away support.

The players clapped to the fans and thanked them for their support, with Scott McTominay even addressing their banner which questioned their commitment.

Martial, however, wasn’t a part of the festivities.

It has been a frustrating season for Martial, as has been for other United forwards.

However, the Frenchman isn’t even playing, with Rasmus Hojlund firmly established as the first-choice option under Erik ten Hag.

Against Fulham as well, Martial came on with less than 20 minutes to go and the game finished without him making any impact.

The goalless appearance worsened his season statistics. Martial has just a single goal and one assist to his name in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

With his contract expiring next year (United have an option of a year), it is likely to be a whimpering end to a United career that promised so much, especially after his memorable debut against Liverpool.

Throughout everything, his natural talent and flair had him established as one of the fan favourites despite fluctuating form.

The striker might be spending that fan credit in his bank at a rapid rate if he did, indeed, walk down the tunnel without appreciating the fans after such a confidence-inducing win.

