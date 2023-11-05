Bruno Fernandes marks landmark 200 appearances for Man United with goal vs. Fulham



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes hit a landmark 200 appearances for the club during Saturday’s win vs. Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fernandes marked the special occasion with a stunning match-winning goal which ensured United secured the win to clinch all three points.

The midfielder joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 for £68m. Since his arrival, he has gone on to cement his status as one of the club’s most important players, the culmination of which was his appointment as United skipper in July during the pre-season tour.

Fernandes’ goal against Fulham was his 67th for the Red Devils. He has also managed an impressive 57 assists in that time.

Among the players currently on United’s books, Fernandes ranks seventh in terms of number of appearances made.

Jonny Evans is in sixth position having chalked up 205 games.

Fernandes’ has amassed 135 appearances in the Premier League alone since joining United. The playmaker has often been hailed for his consistency, reliability and ability to remain injury-free at all times.

In the 16 Champions League games Fernandes has featured, the Portugal international has registered just four goals.

He has nine goals to his name in the Europa League.

The 29-year-old has managed five goals in 14 FA Cup matches and has returned just two goals in 10 Carabao Cup fixtures.

Creativity and chance creation have often been mentioned as Fernandes’ strongest attributes. The player has fashioned a whooping 76 big chances since signing for United.

He has also provided 84 through balls.

Fernandes has been directly involved in 33 more goals than any other United star since his arrival at Old Trafford – 122. Marcus Rashford comes closest with a total of 89 goal involvement since Fernandes made his debut.

Another notable achievement for Fernandes after finding the back of the net vs. Fulham is that he has now netted more goals than Dwight Yorke who scored on 66 occasions for United in 152 matches.

Fernandes has however won far fewer trophies than Yorke with only a Carabao Cup to his name.

No doubt the midfielder will be aiming to notch more silverware in the coming seasons.

