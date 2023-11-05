“Desperate” Manchester United facing a battle to keep Omari Forson at the club



Manchester United are reportedly facing a fight to secure the long-term future of academy star Omari Forson and keep him at the club.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United were in talks with Forson and his representatives over a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The player’s current terms expire at the end of the season, hence why the Red Devils are pushing to tie him down to a new deal in an effort to ward off interested parties.

According to The Mirror, Forson is regarded as one of the club’s best prospects and there is a belief that he is on course to break into the first team set-up.

A versatile forward, Forson was part of United’s travelling party for the pre-season tour.

He started during the team’s clash against Borussia Dortmund but was taken off by Erik ten Hag before the break after getting involved in an altercation with Karim Adeyemi which saw the Carrington academy graduate receive a booking.

Forson was part of United’s matchday squad for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on September 20.

The Mirror adds that Ten Hag’s side are “desperate” to keep the talented 19-year-old.

In the event that the club fails to reach an agreement with Forson over a new and improved contract, he will be able to leave for nothing, putting United at risk of losing out on huge sums.

It’s understood that there is plenty of interest from abroad in the Englishman.

Forson also has admirers from within the Premier League. His progress on the pitch as well as his uncertain contractual situation are being closely monitored by rival teams.

Forson is flying this season. He has plundered an impressive seven goals and two assists for the U-23s across all competitions, including three goals and one assist in four matches in Premier League 2 alone.

