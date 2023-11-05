Leicester City could come in for Amad Diallo as part of “dream” January transfer window



Championship side Leicester City could finally materialize their interest in Manchester United winger Amad Diallo in January to bolster their ranks.

Amad has not tasted any minutes this season courtesy of an injury he picked up during a pre-season clash against Arsenal.

The Ivorian featured frequently during the tour and looked set to play a big part in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the 2023/24 campaign but his progress was halted by the injury.

United recently provided an update on Amad’s progress and indicated that he is back training on the grass, suggesting a return to competitive action is not too far away.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season, with the forwards currently available to Ten Hag barely firing.

In particular, Antony has been far from inspiring this term and already looks like a waste of money. Against Fulham, the Brazilian was taken off and was booed by supporters who were clearly disgruntled with his performance.

His replacement, Facundo Pellistri contributed much more and even registered an assist for Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning goal.

Amad Diallo could just be the solution Ten Hag needs. When he returns, a decision must be made with respect to the winger’s immediate future. That is, whether to send him out on loan or keep him at Old Trafford.

Owing to his heroics with Sunderland last term, Amad is unlikely to be short of suitors keen on landing his services.

According to Football League World, Leicester could be a possible destination for the United star. It’s understood that the Foxes retain a long-term admiration for the player and would be happy to have him as they seek Premier League promotion.

Amad’s arrival at the King Power Stadium would reportedly constitute part of a “dream” January transfer window for Enzo Maresca’s side if they elect to pursue the dazzling forward.

As per Football League World, it is highly unlikely that Leicester would turn up their noses at Amad, and could jump at the opportunity to sign the 21-year-old for the remainder of the campaign.

