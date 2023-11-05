Manchester United hit a major snag even as they learn Ruben Amorim’s release clause



Manchester United will reportedly have to pay Ruben Amorim’s €20m release clause but even then, that may not be enough to free him from his contractual obligations at Sporting Lisbon.

As pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag following United’s dismal start to the season, it was indicated that the club have already drawn up a list of possible replacements for the Dutchman.

Alongside former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, the other individual said to be on United’s radar is Amorim.

The Sporting Lisbon manager was recently questioned about the likelihood of him taking over at Old Trafford. He was evasive and replied by saying that at the moment his focus remains on his current side.

He however did not entirely shut the door to the possibility of becoming United’s next manager if he were presented with such an opportunity.

It was subsequently relayed that Amorim is not entirely convinced about the Red Devils as he harbours concerns about whether such a massive step-up is the right move for his career.

According to Portuguese publication A Bola via SportWitness, Sporting Lisbon would likely demand that Amorim’s €20m release clause be paid but even then that may not be enough.

This is because the 38-year-old would only be allowed to leave Estádio José Alvalade at the end of the season.

Sporting Lisbon are not keen on disrupting the team’s progress this season by letting Amorim leave before the campaign concludes.

It’s understood that the Primeira Liga giants have been assured a mid-season exit for Amorim “will not be possible.”

There is no clarity as to whether these assurances are a result of clauses contained in his deal or due to Amorim’s unwillingness to join United so soon.

If United are intent on appointing Amorim as their next manager, Sporting Lisbon will only entertain such talks after the season comes to a halt.

SportWitness adds that despite the Portuguese outfit’s tough stance, they may ultimately find it too hard to turn down a sum of €20m, given their constant need to make money.

Even Amorim may be tempted to take control of one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious clubs as such chances do not come along very often.

