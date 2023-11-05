Manchester United propose incredible Antony swap deal in January for Brazilian striker



Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa for a January transfer and are willing to offer Antony in exchange.

United’s forwards have struggled to find the back of the net this season.

Between Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri, United have only managed one Premier League goal.

Last term, the Red Devils primarily relied on Rashford’s heroics in front of goal, but the Englishman is currently experiencing a bad patch of form.

He missed United’s game against Fulham due to an injury suffered in training.

Erik ten Hag’s men still managed to win courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Fernandes – a much-needed win that will relieve some of the pressure that was mounting on the team.

Against Fulham, Antony was poor yet again. He barely contributed anything and it was unsurprising that he was the first to be taken off. The winger was booed by fans as he walked from the pitch.

His replacement, Facundo Pellisri did a lot more and even registered an assist for Fernandes’ goal.

According to The Mirror, United have seemingly grown tired of Antony, who was signed in the summer of 2022 from Ajax in a £82m deal. To say the player has not lived up to his price tag would be a massive understatement.

In addition to his consistently poor performances, Antony has had to deal with allegations of domestic abuse brought forward against him by his former partner.

The Mirror reports that United want Flamengo’s Barbosa and have offered the Brazilian outfit Antony in part exchange on a loan basis.

“Barbosa, 27, who has scored 18 goals for top-flight Flamengo this term in all competitions, is available at a discounted £20million as his contract is up at the end of 2024.”

“His club Flamengo are also interested in taking Barbosa’s Brazilian compatriot Antony off United’s hands on loan in part exchange for the forward, who has five goals in 18 caps for his country.”

It’s understood that Ten Hag’s side will likely face competition from AC Milan for Barbosa.

The goalscorer feels he has a point to prove in Europe following his previous spell with Inter Milan which saw him only net once in 10 Serie A appearances.

James Nursey adds that David Moyes’ West Ham explored a move for Barbosa in January last year but nothing materialized.

