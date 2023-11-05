Manchester United “pushing hard financially” to sign Real Betis’ Guido Rodríguez in January



Manchester United are reportedly working hard to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez who is one of the club’s targets following Casemiro’s injury.

Casemiro went off injured during United’s 3-0 beating at the hands of Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

It was later confirmed that the Brazilian had sustained a hamstring injury expected to keep him out of action for a prolonged period of time.

He’s the latest addition to a list of United players who have had to contend with different physical setbacks this term – an issue that has significantly hindered the team’s progress.

According to Estadio Deportivo via SportWitness, United are already looking ahead to offset Casemiro’s absence and have already identified Betis’ Rodriguez as a possible alternative.

This is not the first time Rodriguez has been linked to the Red Devils. He was said to be on the club’s radar in the summer of 2022 but nothing materialized.

It’s now understood that United have “returned with force” for the 29-year-old, with the player being viewed as a “feasible” option to arrive at Old Trafford.

What makes the World Cup winner an appealing option is that his contract with Betis is set to expire next summer. He is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms, meaning his future with the Spanish outfit is uncertain.

Betis are said to be prepared to lose Rodriguez even though they’ve not completely given up on tying him down.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are however conscious of the fact that the winter transfer window represents their last chance to get a fee from parting ways with their player, especially with United lurking.

United’s plan is to make use of their “inexhaustible chequebook” to land Rodriguez. Apparently, the 20-time English champions are “pushing hard financially” for the Argentina international.

SportWitness notes that Rodriguez had chances to leave Betis in the summer but he declined due to family reasons.

The player and his partner were keen on their child to be born in Seville.

Nevertheless, United may change his stance. Betis have already earmarked a replacement. It all depends on how much United are willing to fork out for Rodriguez.

