Marcus Rashford the notable absentee as Man United players go out to celebrate win vs. Fulham



Marcus Rashford was the most notable absentee as a number of Manchester United players went out to an exclusive venue in Manchester to celebrate their win against Fulham.

United who were under intense pressure heading into the game at Craven Cottage, ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Fernandes.

The match looked like it was headed for a draw, but a stunning shot from Fernandes on the edge of the Fulham box ensured United clinched all three points.

The Daily Mail reports that the players went out collectively to celebrate their victory.

Some of the club’s stars who were present include Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Antony, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans.

Lisandro Martinez was also there and was seen wearing a protective boot. The Argentine is still recovering from an injury expected to keep him out of action at least until the turn of the year.

As per The Mail, “Erik ten Hag’s men toasted the victory at MNKY House in Manchester, a swanky restaurant in Spinningfields, a stone’s throw away from Albert Square.”

“Dining at the venue does not come cheap, with platters costing up to £1,000 – albeit one that includes caviar, lobster, ceviches, oysters and sushi.”

Rashford was conspicuously not in attendance.

The England international did not feature against Fulham as he picked up an injury during a training session before the clash.

He watched on from the touchline as his teammates managed to squeeze out a win.

Ten Hag recently spoke about Rashford’s decision to go out clubbing after United’s derby day drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

The Dutchman branded the forward’s behaviour as “unacceptable” before revealing that all had been settled and there was no bad blood between the two.

Up next for United is a trip to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

