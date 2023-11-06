Ella Toone relieved after getting back on the scoresheet in the WSL

Ella Toone had come under heavy criticism before last night’s game in which Manchester United women drew away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The visitors fell behind twice during the game as Brighton were more clinical with their chances and United dithered in the final third, however they fought hard to get back into the game both times and almost found a winner deep into injury time.

Toone dispelled any murmurs scrutinising her recent form with a world class strike which drew United level the first time, finding the top corner with a powerful shot from just outside the area.

Speaking to MUTV after the game she smiled when asked about the goal, saying: “It’s been a long time without a goal and for me, I want to be a player that scores and assists so it’s been difficult but I’ve made sure I’ve helped the team in different ways.”

Of the performance, she admitted: “We like to make it difficult for ourselves!”

She praised her teammates though for digging deep and managing to get something out of the game.

She said: “We showed character and came back from being down twice.”

She admitted that on any other day they would have liked to have taken more of the chances they created in front of goal and walked away with all three points.

“We need to be cleaner in the final third, our decision making and our end product need to be better,” she admitted.

Before last night’s game, United had won every match they’d played against Brighton.

“The WSL is getting harder and harder each year, teams are getting stronger and stronger and anyone can take points off anyone now.”

United’s next game is against Everton in the Conti Cup on Thursday night.