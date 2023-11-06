Erik ten Hag receives award from the Football Writers’ Association



Erik ten Hag received an award last night to celebrate Manchester United’s Carabao Cup success last season, but the Dutch manager was keen to stress he is aiming for “higher targets” moving forward during his speech.

The Football Writers’ Association awards for northern managers was held on Sunday and attended by Ten Hag following his team’s successful away day in London.

The Dutchman described how “grateful” he was to the Writers’ Association for the award and his players should still take pride in winning a trophy, even if it is a more minor one.

“What we achieved last year with the Carabao Cup, it was small, and we achieved an FA Cup final, which still hurts, but it’s not enough, but many managers and many players know, it’s not so often you win many trophies.

“But once you win such a trophy, you have to celebrate it because it’s a very special moment which is not given to so many. So we did that, and we are still really pleased with it, but it’s not enough at Manchester United. We have higher targets and we have to go and get there.”

Great he turned up. Unlike others. — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) November 6, 2023

United’s manager was given particular praise by journalists at the event for taking the time to attend and support the Association in person. Iain Dennis (BBC) stated the Dutchman “spoke so well.”

Ten Hag also took the time to send a message to United fans, stressing how he is convinced his team are moving in the “right direction,” despite their rocky start to the season.

November represents arguably the most important month of the Dutch manager’s career to date. Five fixtures – Fulham (A), Copenhagen (A), Luton (H), Everton (H) and Galatasaray (A) – which could make or break United’s season, and are all eminently winnable.

Ten Hag has got off to a good start, beating Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, despite a less than vintage performance. But this will have to be followed up by four more victories this month if his side are to both climb the Premier League table and qualify from their Champions League group.

If they do so, Ten Hag may be deserving of yet another award, such is the mountain of difficulties he’s faced this season.

