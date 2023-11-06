Ex-Man United star Eric Bailly taken off at half-time after “inappropriate” bust-up with Besiktas teammate



Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was taken off at half-time during Beskitas’ defeat at the hands of Antalyaspor.

Bailly was axed after getting involved in a bust-up with one of his teammates, Tayfur Bingöl.

Before the interval, the Ivory Coast international was seen walking towards Bingöl, before reaching out, grabbing his shirt and pulling him aggressively.

A surprised Bingöl turned around to meet a fuming Bailly.

Former Tottenham Hotspur loan star Gedson Fernandes, seemingly recognized that the situation could get ugly and quickly stepped in to defuse matters.

There is a strong chance that things boiled over at half-time since Bailly was substituted and replaced by Valentin Rosier.

In Bailly’s absence, Besiktas went on to lose by three goals to two in the crucial league clash.

The defender later took to Instagram and apologized for his behaviour. He wrote, “Competitive tension pushes us to greater success, and that is all we want.”

“We all want to win and want the best. I apologise to the manager, my team-mates and Besiktas family for my mistake. Heads up and focus on the next one.”

Interim boss Burak Yilmaz confirmed after the final whistle, “There was a problem with Eric Bailly during the half-time. That’s why I took him off. There is no injury situation. I took him out of the game due to an inappropriate move.”

Bailly was Jose Mourinho’s first signing at United when he arrived in 2016. The Red Devils paid Villareal £30m for the player.

He went on to make 116 appearances for the 20-time English champions.

His time at Old Trafford was marred by consistent injuries which prevented the centre-back from truly nailing down a regular spot in the team.

Erik ten Hag’s appointment at United saw Bailly sent off to Marseille on a loan basis for the 2022/23 season. Besiktas then permanently signed him in the summer, giving him the opportunity to get his career back on track.

