Fabrizio Romano refutes report linking Antony with a loan move



Fabrizio Romano has refuted the reports linking Antony with a blockbuster loan move away from Manchester United in January.

As explained here by The Peoples Person (with a healthy dose of scepticism), the winger was reported by The Daily Mirror to be a target for Brazilian side Flamengo.

The Brazilian giants were thought to be willing to offer Gabriel Barbosa to United as part of the deal. The striker has scored 139 goals for Flamengo in 246 appearances – averaging a goal roughly every two games.

Goals are an area Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled with immensely this season.

Rasmus Hojlund has begun life brightly at Old Trafford with a number of impressive performances, though this positivity has yet to translate into a league goal. This is primarily due to a complete lack of service, however, as well as an over-reliance on the shoulders of a 20-year-old forward with only one year of top flight experience.

Anthony Martial has contributed sparingly in this time, while his namesake, Antony, has contributed the square root of zero. With Marcus Rashford also misfiring, United have looked toothless going forward this season.

Barbosa would, therefore, have made theoretical sense, as a back-up striker to help supplement the attack. But theory is where this idea will remain.

Romano rejected the idea of a potential swap deal, describing how there “absolutely nothing” to the story in a YouTube interview today.

The transfer guru points out the two players share the same agent, believing that coincidence to be the likely source of the rumour, rather than any genuine discussions between the clubs.

Instead, Romano contends, United’s focus is on helping Antony to regain the type of form which saw the club target him in the first place; not to find him a new home.

This may prove disappointing news to the fanbase, however, who appear to be at their wits’ end with the Brazilian winger, following a dismal performance on Saturday against Fulham.

Antony was substituted in the 63rd minute to a chorus of boos after one of the worst displays by a United player in recent memory (and that’s saying something). His replacement, Facundo Pellistri, ended up providing the assist which ultimately won United the game.

While Antony may not start a game for United again any time soon, Romano’s words indicate his long-term future remains at Old Trafford.

