FC Copenhagen’s Kevin Diks says his side are favourites to beat struggling Manchester United



FC Copenhagen defender Kevin Diks has indicated that his side are firm favourites to beat Manchester United at their home when the two sides clash in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United won the first leg by a solo goal in dramatic fashion.

FC Copenhagen were awarded a late penalty but Jordan Larsson could not put the ball into the back of the net after Andre Onana came up with an extremely clutch save.

No doubt the Superliga outfit will be keen on revenge, as alluded to by Diks when he spoke to Tipsbladet.

The 27-year-old explained that their home support will be a key factor in getting the team over the line against Erik ten Hag’s men.

When asked whether FC Copenhagen are favourites, Diks said, “We are when we have the fans behind us in the Park.”

“I am not saying that we are always favorites against them [United]. But we showed last time what we can do against them and we are in a good place. So with our game plan we can make it difficult for everyone in the Park.”

“Of course, it is not the United team that it was under Ferguson, it has been like that for a long time. They rebuild and it takes time. You can also see that in the results. This fight has a life of its own. It’s the Champions League and anything can happen.”

Diks’ remarks were echoed by his teammate, Elias Achouri who also pointed out that United are not nailed on to run out winners on Wednesday.

Achouri remarked that he was disappointed by the Red Devils’ performance at Old Trafford in the first-leg clash.

He mentioned, “We believe that we can get a result if we do the same at home as we did at Old Trafford. The game at Old Trafford was completely even. Manchester United were no better than FC Copenhagen in that match.”

“I probably expected a bit more from them, but we also know their situation. We know they have top players, so we have to respect them, but we can definitely do something.”

