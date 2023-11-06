Gary Neville gives his assessment on Arsenal’s VAR controversy



Gary Neville has firmly rejected Arsenal’s outrage with VAR following their 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s goal was subject to an extensive review by VAR, with three possible offences being assessed by the officiating team. Ultimately, it was judged there was not sufficient evidence to overrule the on-field decision – which was a goal – and it was consequently awarded.

In a game as devoid of chances as this one – Newcastle had two shots on target while Arsenal had one – it was a significant decision. It was also probably the correct one, despite the London club’s protestations after the game.

Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on VAR, stating he was “ashamed” to be involved in a match where he felt such an egregious error had been made. Arsenal then issued a club statement the next day, fully supporting their manager’s assessment, describing the match as an example of “unacceptable refereeing.”

It would have been a powerful moment – one which had the potential of energising a club over a controversial moment – if either Arteta or Arsenal had had an actual leg to stand on. It’s just a shame they didn’t.

The worse refereeing decision in the match was the choice to not sent off Kai Havertz for a tackle which would have seen Casemiro receive a lifetime ban from football. The furore over this challenge then led to Bruno Guimarães attempting a move more suited to the Octagon on Jorginho, which was ignored by officials.

Both should have been red cards.

Yet Havertz’s offence came first and, in large part, engendered Guimarães’. So if the match had been officiated correctly, Arsenal would have been down to ten men, and Newcastle would likely have cruised to victory. A victory they ended up securing anyways.

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact injustice which enraged the Arsenal manager to such an extent he described the decisions as a “disgrace.” Perhaps he’s describing the choice to gift Chelsea £65 million for Havertz?

The view of an unjustified complaint is certainly shared by Neville, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer a pithy retort to Arsenal’s whining:

I agree Havertz probably should have gone https://t.co/oxT52xcrN4 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 5, 2023

Commenting on Arsenal’s tweet saying “there were ‘unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors’ during the match,” Neville replied “I agree Havertz probably should have gone.”

The Sky Sports pundit then elaborated further on why he thought Arsenal (and Arteta) were incorrect to publicly complain in the manner they did.

Neville wrote:

“I played for a club where a manager went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world. I get it. Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and theirs bias v us. However I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago (they had a genuine bad one v them) are wrong. Do it privately. If I was Howard Webb I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs!”

There are undoubted issues with VAR at present – just ask Erik ten Hag – but this was not the game to launch such a scathing attack of it from, as Neville rightfully points out.

