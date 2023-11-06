“He’s living off scraps”: Daniel Sturridge advises Rasmus Hojlund to hold talks with teammates to end goalscoring troubles



Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has encouraged Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund to hold conversations with his teammates regarding his troubles in front of goal.

Since his arrival during the summer, Hojlund has managed to score three goals for United, all of which have come in the Champions League.

He is yet to open his account in the Premier League, partly due to a lack of enough service and goalscoring opportunities created for him.

Often against English opposition, Hojlund has cut a frustrated and lonely figure up front.

To put his situation into context, after his substitution in the 79th minute during United’s 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, it is now 160 minutes since a chance has been created for the Dane in the Premier League.

He did not have anything to pounce on in games versus Fulham and Man City – hardly his fault that he can’t find the back of the net in England’s top flight.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail), Sturridge expressed confidence that Hojlund still has the potential to succeed at Old Trafford, but he must urgently talk to his teammates to find a solution to the problems he’s experiencing.

“It will change, he [Hojlund] has to have conversations with his team-mates letting them know what he likes, he has to have these conversations letting them know ‘this is what I’m like get the ball here and feed me in.'”

“The manager has his ideas of how he wants his team to play. In the end he is a project and not the perfect striker right now, not the finished article. When he gets these opportunities, he is desperate to show he has the capabilities to score goals at a big club like United.”

“Maybe Hojlund over time will get to a place saying I have to create things for myself and get a shot away, at the moment there’s not a lot there with goals and shots. It doesn’t look good but I don’t think it creates a total picture. It’s very easy to criticise him when we’ve not seen him miss loads of chances.”

Sturridge explained that such talks would serve to improve the chemistry between Hojlund and the other players.

The 34-year-old added, “Once they get that comradery together then maybe he will get more opportunities, right now he is living off scraps a little bit.”

