Manchester United and Man City set to step up efforts to sign Benfica’s Joao Neves



Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the services of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Neves has been strongly linked to United in the past as Erik ten Hag’s side plot the recruitment of further additions in the middle of the park.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that the Red Devils will likely face competition from Saudi Arabia and Chelsea for the highly-rated Benfica star.

Record via SportWitness reveals that alongside United, City and Juventus also have Neves on their radar, although it’s the two English clubs currently making the most effort to land the player.

It’s important to note that he has a €120m release clause contained in his current contract but it’s understood Ten Hag’s side will work extremely hard to drive the price down as low as possible.

Former Benfica scouting chief José Boto spoke to Record and backed Neves to succeed and show his quality wherever he ends up going.

Boto said that Neves’ consistently impressive performances “sets alarm bells ringing for the big clubs.”

He pointed out, “I’m not surprised that all the big European clubs are paying attention, Benfica could earn a lot of money in the future with his sale. There’s no doubt in my mind that, regardless of Benfica’s season, he’ll be worth a lot at the end of the year.”

“At his age, he combines talent with impressive dynamism in midfield and above-average maturity, something he demonstrates with every performance he makes. He shows that he’s ready to play at the highest level and has huge scope for progression. He’s a player who impresses and whose faults are hard to find.”

Boto added that while Neves is still good enough to thrive in a team that primarily plays defensively, his main strengths lie in a style of play designed to dominate games.

The 19-year-old is also said to be mentally strong with the capability to go to any league and make his mark.

This season, he has only managed one assist in 10 Primeira Liga appearances.

